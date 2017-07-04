Are Odell Beckham Jr. And Landon Collins On Their Way To The Hall Of Fame?

June and July are a time for unbound optimism in the NFL. At this point in the year, every vet is the healthiest and most explosive they’ve ever been, every rookie is a potential franchise-changing talent, and any team might be on the verge of that elusive Super Bowl run.

With that in mind NFL.com’s Adam Schein took a stab at predicting nine young players (age 24 or younger) who appear to be on their way to the Hall Of Fame. Two New York Giants, one offensive and one defensive grace the list.

They are, of course, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, and safety Landon Collins.

Well, with this guy, I am going to give you the numbers — cause they’re absolutely mindboggling. In his first three NFL seasons, Beckham has racked up 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. That’s an average seasonal line of 96/1,374/12. Good grief. Odell is such a gifted, rare receiver with speed, athleticism and hands that are all extraordinary. This is a guy who cannot be stopped.

Raptor’s Take – In no way, shape, or form could any cogent and sane fan of …