90-Man Roster Preview: Jason Pierre-Paul Is Back On Top

Today is the Fourth of July, and it is an appropriate day to talk about New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. This marks the two-year anniversary of the career- and life-altering fireworks mishap that permanently maimed Pierre-Paul’s right hand and nearly ended his football career.
Let’s discuss Pierre-Paul remarkable comeback and where his career might go from here as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Pierre-Paul played at a level last season few thought possible while playing with only a partial right hand.
Before undergoing season-ending surgery for a core muscle injury, Pierre-Paul had seven sacks in 12 games. He also had 53 tackles, or 4.4 per game. That’s the most tackles per game Pierre-Paul had made since his All-Pro 2011 season, when he averaged an absurd 5.8 tackles per game. At the time of his injury, Pierre-Paul was second in the league among defensive ends with eight passes defensed, and fifth in …
