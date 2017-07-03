Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Los Angeles Rams

Week 9 of the 2017 NFL season will find the New York Giants coming off a bye week and hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants will see a much different Rams team than the one they defeated in London last season. Let’s take a closer look.
Rams In 2016
Record: 4-12
NFC West: 3rd
Offense: 32nd in points scored and yards allowed
Defense: 23rd in points allowed, ninth in yards allowed
vs. Giants: Week 7, 17-10 loss (in London)
Roster Moves
Key Additions
RB Lance Dunbar, WR Robert Woods, OT Andrew Whitworth, C John Sullivan, LB Connor Barwin, CB Kayvon Webster
Key Losses
QB Case Keenum, RB Benny Cunningham, WR Kenny Britt, WR Brian Quick, TE Lance Kendricks, PK Greg Zuerlein, S T.J. McDonald
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 2 (No. 44) â?? Gerald Everett, TE
- Round 3 (No. 69) â?? Cooper Kupp, WR
- Round 3 (No. 91) â?? John Johnson, S
- Round 4 (No. 117) â?? Josh Reynolds, WR
- Round 4 (No. 125) â?? Samson Ebukam, LB
- Round 6 (No. 189) â?? Tanzel Smart, DT
- Round 6 (No. 206) â?? Sam Rogers, FB
- Round 7 (No. 234) â?? Ejuan Price, DE
Three Questions About The Rams
Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Rams accomplished this offseason?
Brandon: I’d have to say assembling (what appears to be) a competent coaching staff. As a Rams’ fan, I’ve seen my fair share of ineptitude from coaching staffs over the past decade — especially when it comes to the offensive side of the football.
Acquiring Wade Phillips was a great get, but I’m more excited about having landed (HC) Sean McVay, (OC) Matt LaFleur, and (QB’s) Greg Olson. It’s no secret that the Rams are a perennial dumpster fire on offense. And the Rams have invested far too much draft stock on offense (i.e. Jared Goff, Todd Gurley) in recent years to watch it simply waste away. Hopefully, with a young offensive-minded head coach and offensive coordinator, the Rams can begin …
