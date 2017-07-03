Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Los Angeles Rams

Week 9 of the 2017 NFL season will find the New York Giants coming off a bye week and hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants will see a much different Rams team than the one they defeated in London last season. Let’s take a closer look.

Rams In 2016

Record: 4-12

NFC West: 3rd

Offense: 32nd in points scored and yards allowed

Defense: 23rd in points allowed, ninth in yards allowed

vs. Giants: Week 7, 17-10 loss (in London)

Roster Moves

Key Additions

RB Lance Dunbar, WR Robert Woods, OT Andrew Whitworth, C John Sullivan, LB Connor Barwin, CB Kayvon Webster

Key Losses

QB Case Keenum, RB Benny Cunningham, WR Kenny Britt, WR Brian Quick, TE Lance Kendricks, PK Greg Zuerlein, S T.J. McDonald

Round 2 (No. 44) â?? Gerald Everett, TE

Round 3 (No. 69) â?? Cooper Kupp, WR

Round 3 (No. 91) â?? John Johnson, S

Round 4 (No. 117) â?? Josh Reynolds, WR

Round 4 (No. 125) â?? Samson Ebukam, LB

Round 6 (No. 189) â?? Tanzel Smart, DT

Round 6 (No. 206) â?? Sam Rogers, FB

Round 7 (No. 234) â?? Ejuan Price, DE

Three Questions About The Rams

Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Rams accomplished this offseason?