Eli Apple continuing to learn from mentor, Patriots CB Logan Ryan

In his first year in the NFL, Giants’ CB Eli Apple has impressed his mentor, New England Patriots CB Logan Ryan, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
Both alumni of Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J., the two corners co-hosted a Thursday Night Lights Football Camp this past week where Ryan commended Apple on his performance in his rookie campaign.
“That guy blows me away with the amount of big games he’s played in and how young he is,” Ryan said. “Like I said, he’s a lott better and more mature than I was at 20 or 21 years old.”
Ryan has been a mentor to Apple since he was in eighth grade as they started working out together with Ryan’s father. The two train in Arizona together, and put together the camp which was free to all 350 kids in attendance.
Apple looks to Ryan for words of wisdom …
