90-Man Roster Preview: Eric Pinkins Settling In At Safety

Eric Pinkins is listed on the New York Giants official web site as a linebacker. That might have been right when the Giants signed him to their practice squad last season, but not now. Pinkins, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds is a safety and he’s right in the the thick of the competition for the Giants’ fourth safety spot.
Let’s take a closer look at Pinkins as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Pinkins played in five games for the Giants last season. He was waived/injured by the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of the season, started on Seattle’s IR, was released and joined the Giants practice squad in …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/3/15911872/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-analysis-profile-eric-pinkins-settling-in-at-safety
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Duke Ihenacho, Eric Pinkins, Jadar Johnson, Nat Berhe, New York Giants, NJ Advance Media, Ryan Murphy, Seattle Seahawks, Sterling Shepard