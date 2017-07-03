90-Man Roster Preview: Eric Pinkins Settling In At Safety

Eric Pinkins is listed on the New York Giants official web site as a linebacker. That might have been right when the Giants signed him to their practice squad last season, but not now. Pinkins, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds is a safety and he’s right in the the thick of the competition for the Giants’ fourth safety spot.

Let’s take a closer look at Pinkins as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Pinkins played in five games for the Giants last season. He was waived/injured by the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of the season, started on Seattle’s IR, was released and joined the Giants practice squad in …