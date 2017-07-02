Giants Dominate Brandt’s List Of Best Linebackers

Tom Landry as head coach, Tex Schramm as general manager and Gil Brandt slotted as the Dallas Cowboys‘ Vice President of player personnel. That combination vaulted the Cowboys into stardom from 1960 to 1988 and terrorized Giants rosters for 29 years.

The results were 20 straight winning seasons, 13 division titles, five NFC Championships, two Super Bowl trophies plus an endless array of Pro Bowl players that have weaved-in and out of the roster for over two decades.

Brandt, now an analyst for NFL.com, recently published his list of the 45 best linebackers of all time. The list includes 28 Hall of Famers, 307 combined Pro Bowls and 42 NFL Championships/Super Bowls., and is dominated by New York Giants.

Carl Banks (No. 41)

The last linebacker to be taken in the first round by the Giants, Banks had a stellar career at Michigan State. He was the third player taken in the 1984 draft and one of two first round selections (OG William Roberts #27). It was new head coach Bill Parcells’ second season and his goal was to beef up the defense. This unit already had DT Jim Burt, DE Leonard Marshall, CB Perry Williams, FS Terry Kinard and LB’s Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson and Gary Reasons in place. Banks simply became the next piece of the puzzle.

With Banks as a starter in 1986, the defense for the Giants was in full metal motion. DE George Martin was now injury-free and the defensive backfield had added SS Kenny Hill plus CB Mark Ingram. Banks netted 6.5 sacks to go along with his 113 tackles. The club went 14-2, then demolished the San Francisco 49ers 49-3, blanked the Washington Redskins 17-0 and then defeated the Denver Broncos 39-20 in Super Bowl 21. Another Super Bowl victory would come four years later for Banks. In the linebacker shadows of Carson and LT, Banks was only elected to a single Pro Bowl, is a Giants Ring of Honor recipient and was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.

Harry Carson (No. 19)

Good things do indeed …