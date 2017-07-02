Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Denver Broncos

The New York Giants will face the Denver Broncos in a Week 6 Sunday Night Football at Sports Authority Field in Denver. Let’s take a brief look at the Broncos as we continue profiling the teams the Giants will face during the 2017 NFL season.
Broncos In 2016
Record: 9-7
AFC West: 3rd
Offense: 22nd in points scored
Defense: 4th in points allowed
Roster Moves
Key Additions
OG Ronald Leary, OT Menelik Watson, NT Domata Peko, DE Zach Kerr, LB Kasim Edebali, RB Jamaal Charles,
Key Losses
OT Russell Okung, DT Sylvester Williams, OLB DeMarcus Ware
2017 NFL Draft Class
- Round 1 (No. 20) â?? Garret Bolles, OT
- Round 2 (No. 51) â?? DeMarcus Walker, DE
- Round 3 (No. 82) â?? Carlos Henderson, WR
- Round 3 (No. 101) â?? Brendan Langley, CB
- Round 5 (No. 145) â?? Jake Butt, TE
- Round 6 (No. 203) â?? De’Angelo Henderson, RB
- Round 7 (No. 253) â?? Chad Kelly, QB
