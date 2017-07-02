90-Man Roster Preview: Can Paul Perkins Carry The Load?

The New York Giants did not run the football well last season, finishing 29th in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt at 3.6. That lack of rushing efficiency is not, however, unusual for the Giants. In recent years, inability to run the football with any consistency has been the norm for Big Blue.

In 2012, with Ahmad Bradshaw gaining 1,015 yards and Andre Brown averaging 5.3 yards per carry as his No. 2, the Giants were seventh in the league with an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

Since then?

2013 â?? 30th (3.5)

2014 â?? 30th (3.6)

2015 â?? 18th (4.0)

2016 â?? 29th (3.6)

In 2017, the Giants are turning to the young, elusive legs of second-year man Paul Perkins to see if he can inject some life into the going-nowhere running game, and take some of the pressure off quarterback Eli Manning.

Let’s take a closer look at the Giants’ 2016 fifth-round pick as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the team’s 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Hindered by a league rule that prevented him from attending OTAs since his class at UCLA had not yet graduated, Perkins carried the ball only 10 times in the season’s first five weeks. The Giants began to give him more opportunities Week 6, however, and by the end of the season he had clearly surpassed Rashad Jennings as the No. 1 back. Perkins led the team in carries …