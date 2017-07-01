Olivier Vernon And Why Pass Pressures Matter

Oliver Vernon signed with the New York Giants last off-season for a massive deal. As a free agent, Vernon received $85 million for five years with $52.5 million of that guaranteed. He was a constant presence on the field last season as he played 93.6 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. That was the highest percentage for any defensive lineman in the league. Only two others — Khalil Mack of Oakland and Cameron Jordan of New Orleans — were above 90 percent and just eight others were above 80 percent.

But to some, Vernon’s debut season with the Giants was a disappointment. He ended the year with just 8.5 sacks, 21st-most in the league. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. Vernon led the league in individual pass pressures — 61 per Sports Info Solutions charting per Football Outsiders. The next-closest defender, Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham, had 48. There was a bigger pressure gap between Vernon and Graham than there was between Graham and the 12th-best defender, Atlanta’s Vic Beasley. Getting into the backfield isn’t new for Vernon, either. He was fourth among defenders in 2015.

No, not all of these pressures result in sacks, but they still matter quite a bit. Let’s try to debunk this myth that pressures don’t matter with a quick example from the other side of the ball. It’s hard to find a Giants fan who is currently in favor of the team’s offensive line. The passing game was thrown off last season in part because the line in front of Eli Manning struggled to block competently. But Manning was only sacked on 3.4 percent of his drop backs in 2016, which tied for the second-lowest rate of his career. That tied with Tom Brady for the third-lowest sack rate in the league and was 22 percent better than …