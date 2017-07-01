Forum Post: Giants are going to have an elite defense….again.

I keep reading about a regression to the mean. They can’t do what they did last year again. BS. This defense is going to be top 3…again. The only thing that can stop that is injuries.

We have an elite run stopping dline. Snacks may be the best run stopping DT. JPP and Vernon are probably the best 2-way DE duo’s in the league. Both are exceptional run stoppers. To me, the best judge of a defenses run stopping ability is YPC. The Giants were tied for 2nd giving up only 3.6 YPC. A good half a yard below the median.

We have an upper echelon secondary who is young and improving. Landon Collins blew up. Janoris Jenkins, IMO, was a top 3 NFL CB. Throw in the fact that Eli Apple should improve and DRC is our 3rd CB and I find it hard to believe there are many teams with more talent in the secondary. The Giants were #2 in Completion % at 58.3%. The Median was about 68%. We should improve with Eli Apple progressing and any improvements in the FS position. Teams threw against the Giants a lot last year because they couldn’t run and they found the same failures. Teams did not have a lot of success scoring by throwing the ball. Our defense saw a ton of passes against them and they were up to the challenge by leading in a lot of the passing categories.

It took the defense a few weeks to start to gel, but we got better as the season went on. We now come into 2017 with some consistency in personnel and coaching. I expect this defense to pick up where we left off. The only real loss was Hankins and I believe we should be able to fill that role fairly easily. At the LB position, we have some youth with some room to grow. Not a strength, but shouldn’t be a weakness either.

Expect an elite defense this season….book it.