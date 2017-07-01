Forum Post: Giants are going to have an elite defense….again.

We have an elite run stopping dline. Snacks may be the best run stopping DT. JPP and Vernon are probably the best 2-way DE duo’s in the league. Both are exceptional run stoppers. To me, the best judge of a defenses run stopping ability is YPC. The Giants were tied for 2nd giving up only 3.6 YPC. A good half a yard below the median.
We have an upper echelon secondary who is young and improving. Landon Collins blew up. Janoris Jenkins, IMO, was a top 3 NFL CB. Throw in the fact that Eli Apple should improve and DRC is our 3rd CB and I find it hard to believe there are many teams with more talent in the secondary. The Giants were #2 in Completion % at 58.3%. The Median was about 68%. We should improve with Eli Apple progressing and any improvements in the FS position. Teams threw against the Giants a lot last year because they couldn’t run and they found the same failures. Teams did not have a lot of success scoring by throwing the ball. Our defense saw a ton of passes against them and they were up to the challenge by leading in a lot of the passing categories.
It took the defense a few weeks to start to gel, but we got better as the season went on. We now come into 2017 with some consistency in personnel and coaching. I expect this defense to pick up where we left off. The only real loss was Hankins and I believe we should be able to fill that role fairly easily. At the LB position, we have some youth with some room to grow. Not a strength, but shouldn’t be a weakness either.
Expect an elite defense this season….book it.
imagine if we had an elite linebacker ?
For this to not be, at minimum, a top 10 defense.
The only concerns I have are pass rush depth behind JPP and OV and if our run stuffing DT’s generate push from the interior in passing situations.
save for the usual suspects
Obviously on paper we are as talented as any defense in the game, but these guys proved it last year. A lot of new parts and a new system last year so we were slow to get it together, but when we did, we dominated. I fully expect this defense to dominate early on. Now we have younger players who got great experience last year as well as some consistency in personnel and coaching. It’s going to be an elite defense and will be in the conversation for the best in the NFL.
Control the clock better, get more consistent with field position, score points and carry a lead, the defense could be even better.
Should improve, just a year later for JPP, Snacks and Vernon together should help, they will hurt a little without Hankins, but a good rotation of players could limit that, then the big thing will be the secondary, if they stay healthy, this unit could be very special.
I think the biggest weakness is corner depth past our big 3. As we saw in the playoffs, a stud qb with a deep WR corps can move and score on us, especially when one of our guys is injured. Second weakness would be pass rush depth and our ability to get pressure with 4 rushers (which is average). I’m not remotely concerned about our LBs, especially with the positive reports about Goodson. Sounds a bit nitpicky in today’s NFL though. So yeh, I’d be disappointed if we don’t have a Top 3 unit this year.
This isn’t like our 2015 offense which was only good because of circumstances. This defense was legit last year when the offense consistently put them in bad situations. Not just with TO’s, but inability to move the ball and TOP. We were bottom 3 in TOP and the defense still dominated. Imagine they get help from the offense??
|I think the biggest weakness is corner depth past our big 3. As we saw in the playoffs, a stud qb with a deep WR corps can move and score on us, especially when one of our guys is injured. Second weakness would be pass rush depth and our ability to get pressure with 4 rushers (which is average). I’m not remotely concerned about our LBs, especially with the positive reports about Goodson. Sounds a bit nitpicky in today’s NFL though. So yeh, I’d be disappointed if we don’t have a Top 3 unit this year.
Fair points and I agree. What teams are 4 deep at CB anyway? I think our ability to rush the passer with the front 4 is solid. Not elite, but very solid. Definitely not a weakness, IMO.
We may not be elite, but we will have a defensive unit that will be impactful and lead this team. And that’s good enough for me.
Whether they “regress” or improve, I absolutely expect a top 5 unit at minimum and see no reason why this can’t be top 3.
Like I said last night – the fact that we leaned so heavily on the defense last year makes it hard to believe it was a fluke or somehow not legit.
If we had a great offense last year, then you could make the argument that we made teams one-dimensional often and made the defense’s life easy. But we actually did the opposite. We rode our defense almost all year long and leaned heavily on them. It was a legit unit and can certainly get better with continuity and guys like Apple continuing to improve.
Apple has not proven to be better than him in any way shape or form yet. Just because he is playing in the slot and is flexible because of his quickness doesn’t make him the 3rd.
Does that really matter?
If we’ve instituted things that actually caused much fewer injuries last year and that will hold, that’s at least as big a deal as any FA signing.
This defense thrived last season with OV playing with a shattered hand and JPP out for some time, and overall probably too many snaps for both.
If we can keep those two healthy, add Goodson in the middle, re-introduce Thompson to the safety rotation with Adams and perhaps build on our depth at CB with Apple entering his 2nd year?
Watch out.
2) I think the Goodson over Sheppard upgrade is going to be huge. Sheppard was a vet, but was not close to a playmaker. This will help the run defense even more.
3) I am hoping that Avery Moss can be the answer as the pass rushing specialist. Depth is a concern at the DE spot, and I am hoping that either Moss, or a step up from Okwara will help.
4) Merritt said that Collins can reach even another gear. He was playing at about an 7 level for him. Merritt said he can get to a 9. This is year 3 in this system, and if DT can stay healthy next to him to play the center field FS position, look out.
The offense is what I’m excited to see
We also know that JPP and OV are going to start, but they can’t possibly be expected to play the same number of defensive snaps this year as they did last year (95% and 93%, respectively), so, as with the DTs, I want to see how the DE rotation shakes out in camp.
The Giants seem to be counting on B.J. Goodson to make the leap from barely-used rookie to starting MIKE in his second year. If he makes that leap successfully, and shows that he can play in sub-packages, too…that he’s not a liability in coverage…it will go a long way in establishing the defense as “elite.”
The secondary has to stay relatively healthy, and I’m a little troubled by some of the “nicks” and “soreness” and “illnesses” suffered this spring. However, I think that our pass-rush will be much improved, and should make up for any deficiencies in the defensive backfield, at least in part.
What our defense now has, in addition to all the talent which doesn’t need to be rattled off, is an identity and a culture. It’s a smash mouth defense that denies the run and attacks on the edges using anyone at any time. It was as close to a Jim Johnson defense as I’ve seen and that was the original plan when Spags was brought in …
