90-Man Roster Preview: Romeo Okwara On The Rise

NFL teams will take pass rushers anywhere they can find them. The New York Giants found Romeo Okwara on the 2016 NFL Draft scrap heap, signing him as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame.

Okwara ended up giving the Giants more than they could have anticipated. Will that development continue? Let’s take a closer look at Okwara as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

After making the team as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Okwara spent much of the season as a bit player, seeing the …