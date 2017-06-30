Which Superheroes Fit The Giants?

We might be agonizing through the closest thing the NFL has to a real off-season; that time every year between mini-camp and training camp when football news slows to a trickle, and every update of new news comes tinged with apprehension.

But it’s also time for things like cook outs, trips to the beach (don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses), and, of course, summer blockbusters – which currently means superhero movies.

We’ve already been treated to Guardians of The Galaxy 2 and Wonder Woman (both of which were excellent, in my humble opinion), and soon we’ll have a third attempt at a Spider-Man franchise. And since I happen to have my Deadpool shirt on, let’s get in on the fun and cast some New York Giants as superheros.

Eli Manning: Superman

I have to start with the captain of the offense and the Giants’ most important player, and who better than Superman?

Both the last son of Archie and the last son of Krypton have reputation as big blue boy scouts and have been derided for their perceived milquetoast personalities. They also share a neigh-invulnerability to damage, though Eli doesn’t have Supe’s super-human physique and probably should avoid skin-tight spandex. But really, with two minutes to save the world and stop Lex Luthor/Tom Brady, who would you rather put your money on?

Odell Beckham: Spider-Man

This one is obvious, and actually the comparison that spawned this whole thing. Beckham certainly share’s the web-slinger’s sticky hands, penchant for mid-air acrobatics, and super-human speed and agility.

But the connection goes much deeper.

No matter how much either does for the city of New York, there always seems to be somebody in the media (like J. Jonah Jameson) ready to launch slings and arrows at the young superstar, even when he doesn’t deserve it. Both are young and …