Which Superheroes Fit The Giants?

We might be agonizing through the closest thing the NFL has to a real off-season; that time every year between mini-camp and training camp when football news slows to a trickle, and every update of new news comes tinged with apprehension.
But it’s also time for things like cook outs, trips to the beach (don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses), and, of course, summer blockbusters – which currently means superhero movies.
We’ve already been treated to Guardians of The Galaxy 2 and Wonder Woman (both of which were excellent, in my humble opinion), and soon we’ll have a third attempt at a Spider-Man franchise. And since I happen to have my Deadpool shirt on, let’s get in on the fun and cast some New York Giants as superheros.
Eli Manning: Superman
I have to start with the captain of the offense and the Giants’ most important player, and who better than Superman?
Both the last son of Archie and the last son of Krypton have reputation as big blue boy scouts and have been derided for their perceived milquetoast personalities. They also share a neigh-invulnerability to damage, though Eli doesn’t have Supe’s super-human physique and probably should avoid skin-tight spandex. But really, with two minutes to save the world and stop Lex Luthor/Tom Brady, who would you rather put your money on?
Odell Beckham: Spider-Man
This one is obvious, and actually the comparison that spawned this whole thing. Beckham certainly share’s the web-slinger’s sticky hands, penchant for mid-air acrobatics, and super-human speed and agility.
But the connection goes much deeper.
No matter how much either does for the city of New York, there always seems to be somebody in the media (like J. Jonah Jameson) ready to launch slings and arrows at the young superstar, even when he doesn’t deserve it. Both are young and …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/30/15900660/ny-giants-superheroes-manning-beckham-collins-harrison
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Damon Harrison, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Eli Manning, Golden Tate, HERE's the right one, Landon Collins, New York Giants, Paul Perkins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tom Brady, Weston Richburg