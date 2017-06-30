Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Los Angeles Chargers

The New York Giants will host the Los Angeles Chargers (yes, that sounds weird to me) in a Week 5 game at MetLife Stadium. As always when these two teams meet, the 2004 draft-day trade that sent Philip Rivers to the Chargers and brought Eli Manning to the Giants will be a topic. Especially with their careers winding down and no guarantee they will ever play against each other again.
2016 Chargers
Record: 5-11
AFC West: 4th
Offense: 9th in points scored
Defense: 29th in points allowed
Roster Moves
Key Losses
CB Brandon Flowers, OL D.J. Fluker, WR Stevie Johnson, RB Danny Woodhead, OT King Dunlap, WR Jeremy Butler, LB Manti Te’o
Key Additions
LT Russell Okung, RB Kenjon Barner
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (No. 7) â?? Mike Williams, WR
- Round 2 (No. 38) â?? Forrest Lamp, OL
- Round 3 (No. 71) â?? Dan Feeney, OG
- Round 4 (No. 113) â?? Rayshawn Jenkins, S
- Round 5 (No. 151) â?? Desmond King, S
- Round 6 (No. 190) â?? Sam Tevi, OT
- Round 7 (No. 225) â?? Isaac Rochell, DT
Three, Well Four, Questions About The Chargers
I have been asking bloggers from SB Nation’s team sites three questions about the teams they cover. I snuck in a fourth question for Richard Wade of the Chargers site, Bolts From The Blue.
Ed: What is …
