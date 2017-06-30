Forum Post: Rookie sensations who turned out to be Fool’s Gold…

There are many just assuming Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will only get better, but that isn’t always the case and there’s actually a long list of examples to attest to that. From Rick Mirer to Bob Griffin at QB and from Ricky Ervins to Todd Gurley at RB.

They say that players make their most significant leap from their rookie year to their second year, but it’s far from set in stone. There are many, many examples of players who never duplicated their rookie success and it has nothing to do with injuries or outside issues. Sometimes it’s simply a case of the league figuring them out. I still don’t understand how Nick Foles could go from the Pro Bowl season he had in year two to the afterthought he ultimately became.

I actually like Prescott and wish him well, albeit not as an NFL QB. He seems like a high character guy to me. As for Elliott, what a fucking dick. He is in for a rude awakening this year. He has a “comeuppance” written all over him.