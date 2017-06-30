Forum Post: Rookie sensations who turned out to be Fool’s Gold…

They say that players make their most significant leap from their rookie year to their second year, but it’s far from set in stone. There are many, many examples of players who never duplicated their rookie success and it has nothing to do with injuries or outside issues. Sometimes it’s simply a case of the league figuring them out. I still don’t understand how Nick Foles could go from the Pro Bowl season he had in year two to the afterthought he ultimately became.
I actually like Prescott and wish him well, albeit not as an NFL QB. He seems like a high character guy to me. As for Elliott, what a fucking dick. He is in for a rude awakening this year. He has a “comeuppance” written all over him.
But he regressed, got hurt and never materialized. I had him pegged as the next armstead.
Hmm.
I thought Gibril Wilson was going to be a steal after he went on a tear during his rookie season, but it ended on IR and what followed was an up and down career. Some games he looked like an All-Pro, other games not so much.
|In comment 13514556 DennyInDenville said:
Quote:
I thought Gibril Wilson was going to be a steal after he went on a tear during his rookie season, but it ended on IR and what followed was an up and down career. Some games he looked like an All-Pro, other games not so much.
Yea good one for sure.
The raiders paid him and abused him so bad. He held up for A year tho and had like 180 tackles playing in the box. It was atleast 130 tackles or something crazy for his history. He was a nice safety for us tho, but his rookie year like you said I thought we had a stud steal. He was solid overall above par with us
Just looked at the numbers he never had more then 125 tackles in 08
The jury’s out on Todd Gurley. I think he took a huge beating in 2016 because he played on a team where he was the only threat and had no OL.
But yeah, plenty of guys who looked good their rookie year and never came back the same. Sometimes injuries like RG3, sometimes off field stuff, lots of things.
Gibril Wilson was definitely not fool’s gold. He was a great draft pick.
Steve Smith built upon his rookie season and became a Pro Bowl player before injuries ended it for him.
True. I believe he had 2 years of production until the injury bug hit
Gibril Wilson was definitely not fool’s gold. He was a great draft pick.
Probably not the best example because he had a fine career, but he wasn’t the Pro Bowl player that his rookie year suggested (before the injury ended his season, he was dominating).
Rick Mirer and Ricky Ervins are two that stand out from way back when. Ervins because he was with the Redskins and Mirer because of the rookie comparison to Drew Bledsoe. They were the first two picks that year and although the consensus was the Bledsoe was the better prospect, it wasn’t unanimous. And there were some who thought Parcells would take Mirer over Bledsoe because he was deemed more of a Parcells kind of guy. Mirer had the superior rookie year and then he just fell off a cliff.
as for Mirer, he was better his sophomore season
seemed to regress after sensational start.
Didn’t he have a …
