Eli Manning And The Perils Of Aging Quarterbacks

Good morning, New York Giants fans! We begin today with some info from Cian Fahey of Pre-Snap Reads, a site focused purely on quarterback play, about the difficulty NFL teams face in making it through seasons with quarterbacks 35 or older. Eli Manning of the New York Giants is, of course, 36 and entering his 14th season.

Fahey’s focuses on arm strength, specifically, the difference in how well quarterbacks 35 or older were throwing the ball at the beginning of the 2016 season vs. the end. In each case, he found that quarterbacks 35 or older threw the ball better at the beginning of the season than at the end.

He writes:

Older quarterbacks suffered significant drop offs in velocity and effectiveness as the season wore on. … this trend must serve as a warning sign for teams with older quarterbacks. You can’t expect a 35+ year old quarterback to carry your offense and throw the ball 600 times in the regular season and then go on a playoff run. It’s difficult to limit your quarterback’s attempts unless you have a stacked roster, but that is the quandary of relying on an elder starter.

Here is what Fahey wrote about Manning: