90-Man Roster Preview: Owamagbe Odighizuwa’s Future A Mystery

Just because you look the part doesn’t mean you can play the part. Owamagbe Odighizuwa is an absolutely chiseled 6-foot-3, 270-pound athlete who looks every bit like an NFL player. His build and athleticism, shown in the spider chart below, make him the absolute poster child for what the New York Giants look for at the defensive end position.
Now comes another cliche. Looks can be deceiving. Odighizuwa might have the look that would bring comparisons to Justin Tuck, Jason Pierre-Paul or Olivier Vernon, but he certainly hasn’t played up to that standard.
In two seasons after the Giants selected him in the third round of the …
