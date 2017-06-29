PFF: Giants Offensive Line Ranked No. 28 In NFL

Unless D.J. Fluker wins a starting job, the players starting along the offensive line for the New York Giants in 2017 are likely to be the same ones that were part of a much-maligned unit last season.
Even with the same pieces, optimism has been the buzzword around that line thus far. The Giants have pointed to the hard work done this offseason by tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart, as well as their added year of …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/29/15892950/ny-giants-offensive-line-ranked-no-28-pff-ereck-flowers-bobby-hart-justin-pugh
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Bobby Hart, D.J. Fluker, Ereck Flowers, Hart, John Jerry, Justin Pugh, New York Giants, No. 28 in their offensive line rankings, PFF: Eagles Have Better Roster Than Giants, Weston Richburg