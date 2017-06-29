PFF: Giants Offensive Line Ranked No. 28 In NFL

Unless D.J. Fluker wins a starting job, the players starting along the offensive line for the New York Giants in 2017 are likely to be the same ones that were part of a much-maligned unit last season.

Even with the same pieces, optimism has been the buzzword around that line thus far. The Giants have pointed to the hard work done this offseason by tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart, as well as their added year of …