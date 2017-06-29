NFL News: Prince Amukamara, Brett Favre, Jameis Winston, More

Let’s take a quick tour of SB Nation football sites and see what is happening around the NFL.
Bud Grant, Vikings Making Hall of Fame Push For Jim Marshall – Daily Norseman
The coach will be personally reaching out to selectors himself
Will Jameis Winston be a top 10 NFL player? – Bucs Nation
The Bucs’ quarterback is slowly improving every season.
Watch: Marshawn Lynch sand training for Raiders camp next month – Silver And Black Pride
The 31-year-old back hit the beach during his offseason. But not in the way you might have thought.
Are we already asking too much out of Leonard Fournette? – Big Cat Country
With Fournette, you will often see people say things like “…if he can be our Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) then the offense should be much better…” While this statement is absolutely true, I’m not sure what people realize what it would have to entail for Fournette to become the “Zeke” for the Jaguars in 2017.
Just to put some numbers on it, Elliott finished the season with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns averaging over five yards per carry. That’s a nuts season for a running back, let alone a rookie. It’s one of the best rookie seasons for a running back ever, so I think to say “if he can be our Zeke” is asking a heck of a lot …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/29/15894930/nfl-news-rumors-analysisprince-amukamara-brett-favre-jameis-winston-chuck-pagano-more
