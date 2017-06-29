New York Giants News, 6/29: Eli Manning Is Everywhere

It might be the dead of the NFL offseason, but New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning seems to be popping up everywhere. The Manning Passing Academy, a new commercial, traffic court â?? you name it. Let’s check in on the recent comings and goings of the Giants’ quarterback.

The Breakfast Of Eli

Manning is entering his 14th NFL season. With 211 consecutive starts, durability has been a hallmark of his career. One of his secrets? Breakfast: