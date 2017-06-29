New York Giants News, 6/29: Eli Manning Is Everywhere

It might be the dead of the NFL offseason, but New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning seems to be popping up everywhere. The Manning Passing Academy, a new commercial, traffic court â?? you name it. Let’s check in on the recent comings and goings of the Giants’ quarterback.
The Breakfast Of Eli
Manning is entering his 14th NFL season. With 211 consecutive starts, durability has been a hallmark of his career. One of his secrets? Breakfast:
Giants QB Eli Manning shares the secret to his longevity | NJ.com
“I’m pretty consistent with what I eat,” Manning told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday during an appearance for the Gatorade Beat the Heat program at Wayne Valley High. “With my breakfast, whether it’s at home or at the facility, it’s pretty much the same thing every day. It’s not real exciting, but hey, I can tell the difference when I’m eating well and I’m not. It’s just kind of become a way of life. It’s not something I think about. It’s just what I know I need to do.”
So, what’…
