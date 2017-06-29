New York Giants Are Responsible For Patriots’ Best Losses

Every day we inch closer to the start of training camps and the return of real, honest to goodness football. But that just doesn’t seem to make long, hot summer days go any faster. So as we pass the time until the end of July and the start of Training Camp, we tend to resort to lists to pass the time.

SB Nation decided to take a poke at the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and rank their ten best losses in order of happiness it brought to fans of every other team.

Is there any question that of the Patriot’s losses, their losses to the New York Giants in Super Bowls 42 and 46 would be the most satisfying? After all, they’re the only team that can …