Forum Post: NGT: So, let’s talk about the Dallas Cowboys.

I’ve been hearing from an acquaintance of mine the past two days about his QB and RB and how the OL will run roughshod over defenses again this season. He refuses to even respond when I remind him the Giants beat them twice last year.

I don’t follow ever conversation “around the division” or league for that matter. I try to keep up, but it’s tough.

I’ve read some opinions that the Dallas offense may slow down a bit? That some might figure our Dak. And am I right thinking their vaunted O-line may take a step back (albeit a small one)?

Is the Dallas D supposed to be improved?

I realize it’s still June and this all speculation … but what’s the realistic speculation?