Forum Post: NGT: So, let’s talk about the Dallas Cowboys.

I don’t follow ever conversation “around the division” or league for that matter. I try to keep up, but it’s tough.
I’ve read some opinions that the Dallas offense may slow down a bit? That some might figure our Dak. And am I right thinking their vaunted O-line may take a step back (albeit a small one)?
Is the Dallas D supposed to be improved?
I realize it’s still June and this all speculation … but what’s the realistic speculation?
Haven’t been following the defense this offseason.
Ronald Leary went to Denver and Doug Free retired. La’el Collins will replace Leary, hasn’t shown much yet.
people I’m close with who like the Cowboys all believe the Giants are the team to beat this year.
That’s the biggest question for me because their run game dictates both their offense and defense.
We left “blue prints” for the League to follow to defeat them.
Packers followed the Giants strategy and tore them up even though Dak played better in that game, he still can not read a defense.
Dez coming off two straight sub-par years. Can we expect a resurgence there? Or is he lost? He’s played 22 or 32 regular season games the last two.
They lost two fifths of their OL, something like three fifths of their secondary, a DT, etc. Nobody can predict the future but they lost a ton.
Other than that, I’m not sure what you can say with certainty. Dak is still young and while he looked pretty good this year, lets see what happens the 2nd time through. The OL did take a slight step back this season and the defense lost a few players. Defensively, I’m surprised they were as good as they were, but that’s a testament to the coaching staff.
They are going to get torn to shreds in their own house.
Look, the Cowboys have the offense I envy. Built around a trophy O-Line, monster running back, solid veteran skill players and a fun, young QB.
I expect Prescott will not come close to his crazy great rookie stats, and whether or not the revamping of the defensive backfield works is anyone’s guess. The Cowboys will be in the thick of it all year, I’m guessing an 11 win season.
The pukes OL is now questionable on the right side. Collins has never been healthy and may be getting complacent after two years in the Big D. He doesn’t seem like a character guy who works hard to me. Who is the RG? Does anybody know?
I have felt for decades that when opposing DCs when they get film on you can figure a way to neutralize that player. Who was Dak last September? Exactly; nobody. The Dallas offense will be up and down depending on how the other team feels that day.
As for the defense; they play a good system but today it’s basketball on grass and if the Giants can give Eli any pass pro then the Dallas secondary is untested with rookies and newbies. I have confidence the Giants will pass pro for Eli at least a little.
Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.
and other mistakes (like the wide-open TD pass we gave up last year), I really like our chances on opening night.
IMHO the cowboys will bring up the rear of the east
Not everyone has the horses that we have on defense though. You can leave the “blueprints” but if you don’t have the right materials ….
is favored by 6. Has been picked for the division by Vegas, PFF, FO, is favored in 12 games, a push in two and picked to lose one game. Is the third youngest team in the league. Outscored their opponents by 130 points last year (NYG outscored their opponents by 2 points). That’s the most common determination of future success. Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.
Laughable that Giants fans are relying on the Dallas OL to be their kryptonite. Oh and two wins by 4 whole points. That’ll keep I’m sure.
The Pack tore them up? Now they did go into Dallas and win, but they had to do it on game winning FG with less than a minute to go. Elliot rushed for over 100 and Dez had over 100 as well + 2 TDs. The Pack roughed em up in the first half, but Dallas bounced back.
Dallas will contend for the NFC East title along with the Giants. I expect them to be able to run the ball about as well as last year (which is really good) and if Dak gets better, than that offense will get better with him. That defense though…not so good. That may be their down fall.
That team is built to control the ball and keep your offense off the field. The problem is, they couldn’t do that against the Giants defense last year. That’s why Dallas went 14 and Giants last year.
We beat them what? 10 – 7 in the second game. They couldn’t do dick against our defense and now our offense will take a step forward. Come crunch time that’s a team we are built to own.
|Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.
Dallas is perhaps the franchise best positioned in the entire league. Don’t let your fevered dreams cloud your vision. They have the second most All Pros, the most in PFFs top 50, the second most in the top 100 all on a team that managed to go 13-2 while fielding the league’s third youngest roster. They have franchise players all over the field. The D isn’t relying on youth. Their all value added. They don’t win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses.
LOL best positioned franchise in the entire league? How so? The best part of the team is completely negated by a great run defending DL that the Giants have. How many of those franchise players reside on defense? I will give you Lee at this point (if he stays healthy again), but they have 0 other proven players. The Giants roster is more well-rounded and not much older.
Id love to know how LAST years point differential has anything to do with this years team when the opponents are totally different for both as well as the personnel on both teams changing. Also, dont fool yourself. The only reason why those Dallas games were so close was due to the total ineptness of the Giants bottom 10 offense, which figures to improve this year. Value added, as you said.
Dallas fan? Having those numbers on hand if youre a Giants fan is quite impressive.
The only thing your numbers DON’T tell you is how the teams match up with each other and how each team’s structire has changed. The Giants kept in tact a defense that made EVERYTHING difficult for the Cowboys in both games. While on offense, they added at least 3 pieces that were a form of weakness to thwir offense (#2 WR with size, pass catching match up nightmare that can destroy the only answer teams had for Odell and an inline blocker at TE). No question Dallas was the better all around team last year and theur record showed it. But to rely on last year’s stats and your team not adding much of anything at all in the offseason is a loser’s argument.
|They don’t win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses.
I agree with this part of what you’ve said. What’s left is to determine if they will still be one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses. Hope you can be realistic in viewing the challenges they face going forward on offense this year.
2 new starters on offensive line and Dak admitting that he is working on the part of his game that the Giants figured out – he must improve his efficiency in the pocket. Will he be able to figure that out? Not sure. What the Giants do against the pass isn’t easy to replicate given the talent in their secondary. But there is a lot of reason to believe that teams will be looking not to sack or blitz Dak this year, unlike what most teams tried to do against him last year. They will be looking to contain him in the pocket and force him to look to his second and third reads.
Will he be able to do that? Who knows. It’s a lot to ask. Regardless, his performance in the pocket was not exceptional last year and remains an area he must improve upon if he is going to lead “one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses”.
Yea who are the all pros outside of Elliot and the 3 headed monster on the OL? Dez? Hes damaged goods. Dak? Dallas fans have jumped the gun on him.
And didnt we hear this about one of those Dallas teams a few years ago the year after we won the Super Bowl?
what you appear to concede – Dallas fans better hope not to rely on their defense. If the offense takes a step back as I described above, they will not win as many games this year. Given their schedule, they probably won’t anyway. Dallas could win anywhere from 7-12 games this year, imo, depending on the answers to these questions (and the most obvious one, health).
Washington is Washington.
Philly will always be a problem, and they made some solid offensive additions … but Snacks/DRC/Apple/Collins/JJ should help contain Alshon/Blount. Wentz is the wild card
Quite frankly I’ve never been so excited for a season if this team stays healthy there are not many more talented/balanced rosters in this league.
I am very much looking forward to blowing out Dallas week 1.
|and their defense is a joke.
Washington is Washington.
Philly will always be a problem, and they made some solid offensive additions … but Snacks/DRC/Apple/Collins/JJ should help contain Alshon/Blount. Wentz is the wild card
Quite frankly I’ve never been so excited for a season if this team stays healthy there are not many more talented/balanced rosters in this league.
I am very much looking forward to blowing out Dallas week 1.
The Giants couldn’t blow out absolute bottom feeders. You’re wishcasting
The defense is Sean Lee and a bunch of nobodys. Dez is “a beast”, but he’s lost a step and even if he didn’t – JJ/Apple/DRC/Collins is more than enough to counter.
I am expecting a week 1 blowout.they have no answer for beckham/marshall/shepard. I’m also well aware it’ll probably be a close, quiet aggravating game – with the giants ultimately winning.
no I’m just banking on actually having talent at TE (tye/donnell is now engram/ellison) + the exponential upgrade at WR from Cruz to Marshall + Shepard year 2 … last year is irrelevant to me.
I’m calling 9-7.
Teams now have tape on Dak and when Commissioner Goodell finishes his investigation that he’s busily working on, EE can expect a hefty suspension.
His losing a step seems to have only taken away one part of his game – that is, his ability to stretch the field and his YAC. I no longer worry about him being able to outrun defenders or run for 25 yards after catching the ball.
However his ability to find spots in the zone, and his ability to use his body leverage to catch balls even when tightly covered is still strong. Nothing suggests this will change even if he loses another step. He will be a nice outlet for Dak for …
