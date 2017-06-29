Forum Post: New York Giants: Eli Manning’s Biggest Weakness is Revealed

- Same personnel every time.- No run game so always in “and long situations for the blitz- Terrible pass protection against non-blitzing situations- The biggest WR was Victor Cruz at 6’0, 205lbs so no one to get a jump ball- – No quality tight end to sit in the middle of the field- The TE was 6’2 and couldn’t jump.

No time to throw, no one open, no security blanket, predictable offense. Is there any surprise that “Eli” (read: the Giants passing offense) was the worst in the league against the blitz?