Forum Post: New York Giants: Eli Manning’s Biggest Weakness is Revealed

|The Giant’s star quarterback was only blitzed on 21 percent of passing plays, and he ranked 34/34 making him the the worst signal caller in the league against the blitz.
Now, usually this is a telling sign that the offensive line isn’t trust worthy.
or an OL weakness? Or a TE (the outlet receiver) weakness? Very misleading.
grip strength….No?
that explains why he has won ONLY 2 SBs..
it’s probably easier to blitz and cover when you know where the ball is going.
- No run game so always in “and long situations for the blitz
- Terrible pass protection against non-blitzing situations
- The biggest WR was Victor Cruz at 6’0, 205lbs so no one to get a jump ball
- – No quality tight end to sit in the middle of the field
- The TE was 6’2 and couldn’t jump.
No time to throw, no one open, no security blanket, predictable offense. Is there any surprise that “Eli” (read: the Giants passing offense) was the worst in the league against the blitz?
probably close to the blitz numbers last year…
Comeback player of the Year and MVP. 2017-2018.
All those other factors that people brought up affect blitz performance
Watching those Eli-to-Plax highlights on a recent thread so a difference in his play. He got rid of those “happy feet” that he used to be criticized for, but now he just quick releases everything, and isn’t as good. I don’t expect him to go back.
middle for little or no gain, a short pass on 2nd down, then a bomb on 3rd down. When a team does not have to worry about the run they can blitz making it hard for the oline to block 6 rushers.
Again, our biggest receiver was a finished Cruz at 6’0 and TE Will Tye is only 6’2.
Watch, this season, he’s another year older, but with 6’5 Brandon Marshall, it’s going to make a significant difference in beating the blitz.
If you send a blitz we can make you pay for it now. Last year not so much.
|He has handled the blitz well in the past, even with lines that were worse.
His age has little to do with it
How well did Brady handle the blitz against …
