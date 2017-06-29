Forum Post: 10 Reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season

In comment 13514237 djm said:

But so good in 2015. That’s the logic I’m supppsed to buy here? Ain’t buying it. Eli was about the same last year as he’s always been. A few too many ints or turnovers. Upper 20s in tds. Terrible talent around him other than Beckham yet they won 11 games. Granted it was due to great D, but Eli was not terrible last year. I hate this stupid hyperbole shit. We will see how terrible Eli is with legit options all over the offense. Last year he had two and one of them was a rookie who didn’t exactly resemble a game breaker. Still threw 4000+. Still threw 25+ tds. Still won 11 games and still had the giants primed to compete in a road playoff game. Terrible my ass. Flawed doesn’t mean terrible.

I agree with this 100%. The one thing that article got me to do was watch the video that replayed Eli’s 16 INT’s.

Watching those months later really put them in perspective. I challenge anybody to watch this video as well and tell me you don’t see the same thing:

INT’s on the season

1. Eli throws a timing hitch route. Sterling Sheppard (a rookie playing in his first game) gets to the top of the route, stands completely upright, and throws his hands in the air (looking for a flag I guess?). Ball is delivered to a spot, …

