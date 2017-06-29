Brandon Marshall: “Sometimes You Got To Sacrifice”

In our recent roster profile of New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall we floated the idea that Marshall does not have to be the dominant No. 1 receiver he has been in other places. He needs to be an effective complementary piece to Odell Beckham Jr.
For a proud player used to be being the focal point of a passing attack, that isn’t always an easy pill to swallow. Marshall, though, appears to understand the …
