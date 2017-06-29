90-Man Roster: WR Kevin Norwood Faces Uphill Battle

When the conversation turns to the competition for backup wide receiver positions with the New York Giants, names like Roger Lewis Jr., Tavarres King, Darius Powe and Travis Rudolph pop quickly to mind as possibilities.
Despite having more NFL receptions than any of those players, Kevin Norwood is barely ever mentioned in that discussion. Let’s rectify that today by discussing Norwood, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound 27-year-old originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2014 …
