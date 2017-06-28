Summer School: Darian Thompson And Defensive Disguises

After laying the ground work with last year’s Summer School course with the basic nuts and bolts of football, this year we want to take a look at how some additions to the New York Giants â?? both new Giants and Giants returning from injury â?? can impact the team from an X’s and O’s perspective.

Last week we took a look at the addition of D.J. Fluker and what it could mean if the Giants build their running game on Inside Zone plays.

This week I want to turn it over to the defensive side of the ball and take a look at what the return of Darian Thompson could mean for the Giants’ defense.

When Steve Spagnuolo returned to the Giants’ sideline as defensive coordinator, there was much rejoicing at the prospects of the return of an aggressive defense. Fans were disappointed when Spags didn’t unleash the fearsome pass rush and “kitchen sink” blitzes for which he was so fondly remembered.

At the time, Spagnuolo’s hands were tied by the talent available. An avalanche of injuries, from Jason Pierre-Paul‘s Fourth of July fireworks accident to a rash of training camp (and preseason) injuries to the secondary robbed Spags of many of the play-makers on whom he was counting.

Following the season, there was an infusion of talent into the Giants’ defense at almost every position. JPP recovered enough from his injury to play normally, Johnathan Hankins returned from his torn pectoral muscle, the Giants added free agents Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, and Keenan Robinson. In the secondary, Landon Collins shed weight and mastered Spagnuolo’s defense, and the Giants drafted Eli Apple and Darian Thompson.

Spagnuolo finally had enough talent to crack open his playbook and put to work the lessons he learned at the knee of legendary Eagles‘ defensive coordinator, Jim Johnson.

There are, of course, some differences between Johnson’s defensive schemes and Spganuolo’s â?? namely, Spags loves to play his corners in aggressive man coverage. But one common thread is the desire to confound offenses and apparently conjure pressure from anywhere on the field, and at any time.

Play 1

Situation: 2nd and 6 – 50-Yard Line

Score: Giants 7, Cowboys 6

After a four-yard run on first down, the Cowboys are trailing the Giants and are faced with a second-and-six at mid-field. In this situation the playbook is pretty much wide open and the Dallas offense could turn to any number of plays from their 11-personnel (1 tight end, 1 running back) grouping. Of course, they run the ball â?? which is hardly a bad idea. It’s still early in a close game, they have a tremendous run-blocking offensive line, a talented running back, and an unproven rookie making his first NFL start.

In response, the Giants field what appears to be a pretty vanilla defense. It’s a nickel look based on their standard four-man front. They show man coverage on the wide (and slot) receivers, with the linebackers playing close to the line of scrimmage to challenge the …