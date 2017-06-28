PFF: Eagles Have Better Roster Than Giants

After a resurgent 2016 season that saw the New York Giants return to their roots of winning through dominant defense, fans of the team â?? not to mention the team itself â?? is rightfully excited about their prospects going forward.

Outside of Eli Manning, Zak DeOssie (LS), John Jerry (RG), and Brandon Marshall (WR), the Giants’ roster is either young players, or veterans in the prime of their careers.

After three straight losing seasons, the Giants were suddenly back with an 11-win season, finishing second in the division and sweeping the division champion Dallas Cowboys. It would seem that in a short span of time Jerry Reese did a spectacular job of not just reloading, but rebuilding the Giant’s roster.

Right?

Well, of course there are always dissenters, and this time it is Pro Football Focus.

They have ranked each of the 32 rosters from best to worst according to their own metrics. Unsurprisingly, they have the Dallas Cowboys rated as the seventh best roster, and have the Giants smack dab in the middle as the No. 16 roster. One spot above them are the Philadelphia Eagles at 15th overall, and one spot below the Giants are the Washington Redskins at 17th overall.

Lets take a closer look at the Giants and Eagles and see just how PFF arrived at their rankings.

Biggest strength: Brandon Graham generates more pressure than almost every other edge rusher in the league, though he doesn’t always convert those pressures into sacks. He produced 83 total pressures in 2016, trailing only Khalil Mack. Biggest weakness: Cornerback is a glaring weakness, with much expected of third-round rookie Rasul Douglas. The Eagles are also hoping second-rounder Sidney Jones can recover from his pre-draft Achilles injury and contribute in 2017. Jalen Mills is likely to start again, but the 2016 seventh-round pick allowed 63.7 percent of the passes thrown his way to be caught last season. By the numbers: Over the first five weeks of the 2016 season, rookie Carson Wentz was the second-highest-graded quarterback, trailing only Derek Carr. From Week 6 onward, however, he ranked 30th. He had a 32.8 passer rating when under pressure in 2016.

16. New York Giants