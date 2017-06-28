News Archives

Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Detroit Lions

June 28th, 2017 at 3:42 PM
Aggregated By Giants 101


Matthew Stafford

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The New York Giants will open the home portion of their 2017 NFL regular-season schedule with a Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions. Let’s take a look at the Lions as we preview each of the Giants’ 2017 opponents.

Lions In 2016

Record: 9-7
NFC North: 2nd
Playoffs: Lost to Seattle Seahawks, 26-6, in Wild-Card game
Offensive rank: No. 20
Defensive rank: No. 13
vs. Giants: Week 15 â?? Lost, 17-6

Roster Moves

Key Losses

WR Anquan Boldin, OT Riley Reiff, DE Devin Taylor, FB Mike Burton, RG Larry Warford, LB DeAndre Levy

Key Additions

DE Cornelius Washington, OT Ricky Wagner, LB Paul Worrilow, DT Akeem Spence, CB D.J. Hayden, G T.J. Lang, FB Matt Asiata, OT Greg Robinson (trade), OT Cyrus Kouandjio

2017 NFL Draft

  • Round 1 (21st) â?? LB Jarrad Davis
  • Round 2 (53rd) â?? CB Teez Tabor
  • Round 3 (96th) â?? WR Kenny Golladay
  • Round 4 (124th) â?? LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Round 4 (127th) â?? TE Michael Roberts
  • Round 5 (165th) â?? CB Jamal Agnew
  • Round 6 (205th) â?? DE Jeremiah Ledbetter
  • Round 6 (215th) â?? QB Brad Kaaya
  • Round 7 (250th) â?? DE Pat O’Connor

