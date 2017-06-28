Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Detroit Lions

The New York Giants will open the home portion of their 2017 NFL regular-season schedule with a Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions. Let’s take a look at the Lions as we preview each of the Giants’ 2017 opponents.
Lions In 2016
Record: 9-7
NFC North: 2nd
Playoffs: Lost to Seattle Seahawks, 26-6, in Wild-Card game
Offensive rank: No. 20
Defensive rank: No. 13
vs. Giants: Week 15 â?? Lost, 17-6
Roster Moves
Key Losses
WR Anquan Boldin, OT Riley Reiff, DE Devin Taylor, FB Mike Burton, RG Larry Warford, LB DeAndre Levy
Key Additions
DE Cornelius Washington, OT Ricky Wagner, LB Paul Worrilow, DT Akeem Spence, CB D.J. Hayden, G T.J. Lang, FB Matt Asiata, OT Greg Robinson (trade), OT Cyrus Kouandjio
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (21st) â?? LB Jarrad Davis
- Round 2 (53rd) â?? CB Teez Tabor
- Round 3 (96th) â?? WR Kenny Golladay
- Round 4 (124th) â?? LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Round 4 (127th) â?? TE Michael Roberts
- Round 5 (165th) â?? CB Jamal Agnew
- Round 6 (205th) â?? DE Jeremiah Ledbetter
- Round 6 (215th) â?? QB Brad Kaaya
- Round 7 (250th) â?? DE Pat O’Connor
