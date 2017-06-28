90-Man Roster Preview: Is There A Spot For LB Calvin Munson?

Linebacker is always a position of concern for the New York Giants, and by extension a position of great angst in the Giants fan base. The upcoming 2017 season really isn’t any different, though perhaps not for the same reason.

The Giants do have a capable veteran trio of linebackers with Jonathan Casillas, Devon Kennard and Keenan Robinson. They have B.J. Goodson, a second-year player they believe can be a quality starter.

What the Giants do not have is any long-term security at the position. Goodson is the only one who has a contract beyond 2017, which means that at least some amount of change is eventually coming to the position.

All of which brings us to undrafted free agent linebacker Calvin Munson. Can the undrafted free agent from San Diego State earn a job this season and put himself in position to be part of a revamped linebacker corps in 2018 and beyond?

Let’s take a closer look at Munson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of …