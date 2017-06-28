90-Man Roster: Can Ryan Murphy Win Reserve Safety Job?

Ryan Murphy is one of those players who has been hanging around the NFL perimeter for a couple of years, a practice squad player who has been waiting and hoping to eventually find himself in the right place at the right time.

Will that right place be the New York Giants, and will the right time be the 2017 season? A safety, Murphy is among several players competing for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. Let’s take a closer look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

After spending the 2015 season on the Denver Broncos‘ practice squad, that is where Murphy began the 2016 season. He was on and off the Denver practice …