Valentine’s Views: Five Returning Giants On The Roster Bubble

We still have a month to go before New York Giants players report to training camp. The best parts of training camp and the preseason can be watching position battles to see who emerges with spots on the 53-man roster. With that in mind, here are five guys who will be on the bubble when practice begins on July 28.

The Missile is a good player who hasn’t had much good luck the past couple of seasons. When a starting job was his for the taking in 2015 a serious calf injury kept him from getting to the starting line and he missed the whole season. When Darian Thompson went down after two games last season, the Giants turned to Berhe. He suffered a concussion, the first of two he sustained last season, in his first start. He ended up playing in only seven games and watched Andrew Adams emerge as a solid player.

Now, the 2014 fifth-round pick finds the position crowded. If all are healthy, Landon Collins, Darian Thompson and Adams will occupy three spots. No matter how many ways I shuffle 53-man roster projections it seems unlikely in my view that the Giants keep more than four safeties. That puts Berhe in competition with Duke Ihenacho, who started 10 games for the Washington Redskins last season, undrafted free agent Jadar Johnson and perhaps even Ryan Murphy for the final safety spot.

Berhe can certainly win that spot, and is …