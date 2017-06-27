Players Say Eli Manning Is NFL’s 110th Best

Four members of the New York Giants made the NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2017 list, with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. checking in with the highest rank at No. 8. Giants quarterback Eli Manning was a notable absence, as was defensive end Olivier Vernon.
Well, using its YouTube channel, the league has now let us know that Manning came in No. 110 in player voting.
