New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. came in No. 8 in the NFL Network Top 100 players list, voted on by NFL players.
In our poll on Monday asking where Beckham should place, 25 percent (142) of 576 voters placed Beckham seventh. Sixteen percent placed him sixth, 15 percent eight …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/27/15879172/odell-beckham-no-8-in-nfl-network-top-100-ny-giants-rumors-news
