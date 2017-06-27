Giants Schedule Preview: How About Them Dallas Cowboys?

Sometimes you think the NFL just doesn’t know how to construct a schedule any other way. The New York Giants will open their 2017 season against the Dallas Cowboys. In Dallas, of course. This will be third consecutive year and fourth time in five years the Giants have opened the season in Dallas. It will also mark the fifth time in six years the Giants and Cowboys have met Week 1.
C’mon, NFL schedule makers! What gives? Have a little imagination. In addition to the Week 1 meeting, the Giants will host Week 14.
Anyway, let’s talk a little bit about the defending NFC East champions as we begin to look at the teams the Giants will play in 2017.
Cowboys In 2016
Record: 13-3
NFC East: 1st
Playoffs: Lost to Green Bay Packers, 34-31, in Divisional round
Offensive rank: No. 5
Defensive rank: No. 5
vs. Giants: Week 1 @ Dallas â?? 20-19 loss; Week 14 â?? 10-7 loss
Roster Moves
Key Losses: CB Brandon Carr, S Barry Church, CB Morris Claiborne, DT Jack Crawford, RB Lance Dunbar, TE Gavin Escobar, T Doug Free (retired), LB Andrew Gachkar, G Ronald Leary, DT Terrell McClain, QB Tony Romo (retired), QB Mark Sanchez, S J.J. Wilcox
Key Additions: G Byron Bell, CB Nolan Carroll, G Jonathan Cooper, DE Damontre Moore, DT Stephen Paea
Draft picks
|Rnd
|Player
|Pick
|Pos
|College/Univ
|1
|Taco Charlton
|28
|DE
|Michigan
|2
|Chidobe Awuzie
|60
|CB
|Colorado
|3
|Jourdan Lewis
|92
|CB
|Michigan
|4
|Ryan Switzer
|133
|WR
|North Carolina
|6
|Xavier Woods
|191
|S
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|Marquez …
