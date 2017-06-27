New Giants S Duke Ihenacho has been thoroughly impressed with his new teammates as he transitions into his new defense, per Dan Duggan of NJ.com.
Ihenacho spent the past three seasons with the Redskins, so naturally, he looked at his new teammates with distain during his time there. However, he has found that they are not a bad group after all.
“When you’re on the other side, you just see these guys as the enemy,” Ihenacho said. “You don’t know the guys so you have a little more animosity toward them. I would have never though that a lot of these guys were pretty cool people – just genuine, down-to-earth people. Because when you’re on the other side, you just never know. But just being in the facility and being around the guys, …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-s-duke-ihenacho-impressed-with-new-teammates/239029796
