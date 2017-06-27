Forum Post: Favorite Plaxico play?

Philly 06 in OT
Lol that first TD he had as a Giant vs Arizona I can still see it in my head to this day (2005)
I was there and Jacobs scored as well. Rookie season
My mother in law was over ripping Eli and the Giants for 3 Qtrs. My favorite comeback of all time.
I think there were about a million of them.
Plax was abusing one of the most physical corners in the game at the time in Al Harris. He abused him all day, it was as dominating I have ever seen a WR in a championship game.
“Get that shit outta here!”
has to be the #1
Super Bowl
OT in Philly
The stiff arm on the sideline against the Jets
the catch against the Colts where he tipped it to himself
His fumble in the club..
and they played on the road in St Louis early in the year, and right off the bat to begin the game Eli hit Plax deep for a TD.
The Giants looked unstoppable.
|I was there and Jacobs scored as well. Rookie season
Good God. I remember this day and game like it was yesterday, I was in attendance as well. The Eli TD pass to Shockey over his shoulder is still clear as day in my mind. It was 9-11 of 2005 and the stadium was insane and the crowd was jacked way the hell up.
Plax’s effort on that ball in on the TD was nothing short of amazing.
|My mother in law was over ripping Eli and the Giants for 3 Qtrs. My favorite comeback of all time.
Yup. The one game every single Eagle fan seems to conveniently forget about but the Desean Jackson 2010 game gets mentioned and they can give you every single detail, the time the place, each play the Eagles ran, and so on. Strange how their minds get so fuzzy when it comes to the 2006 game where Eli, Toomer,…
