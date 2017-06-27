Brandon Jacobs confident Giants have team to win Super Bowl LII

Former Giants RB Brandon Jacobs, believes the Giants have the team to win the Super Bowl this season, per Christian Red of NY Daily News.
Jacobs knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl having notched two in his eight years with the Giants. For this year’s Giants to make it to the championship game, he thinks its the offensive line that makes or breaks the team.
“If the offensive line can block, I’ve got (the Giants) in the final game,” Jacobs said at mariano Rivera’s charity golf outing at Winged Foot Golf Club Monday. “If the offensive line can come alive and they run the ball a little more effectively this year than they’…
