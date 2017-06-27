90-Man Roster Preview: WR Brandon Marshall Pivotal Player For Giants

The New York Giants made an interesting, perhaps season-shaping, free-agent decision during the offseason. Rather than spend their resources to upgrade the offensive line with an offensive tackle like Andrew Whitworth, Russell Okung or Ricky Wagner, the Giants upgrades their receiving corps by signing Brandon Marshall to a two-year, $11 million deal ($5 million guaranteed) to replace Victor Cruz.

How will that work out? There are many layers to the answer. Let’s try to unravel them as we focus on Marshall while continuing our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Not counting his 2006 rookie season, when Marshall started just one game and caught just 20 passes for the Denver Broncos, last season was the worst of Marshall’s 11-year NFL career. He caught only 59 passes, his lowest total since that rookie year. His 788 receiving yards marked only the second time he has finished below the 1,000-yard mark. His average of 3.9 catches per game was his lowest since that 2006 season. Marshall caught only 46.9 percent of the passes thrown his way, first time in his career he has been below a 50 percent reception rate.

Some of that could be attributed to the fact that he was playing for the New York Jets, who won only five games and went through Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith and Bryce Petty at quarterback.

You wonder, though, if some of that is age finally catching up to Marshall. He is 33 and has sandwiched the two worst seasons of his career, 2016 and a 61-catch year with the Chicago Bears in 2014 â?? around a 2015 season that saw him catch 109 passes for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Marshall also had a well-publicized locker room feud with Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

2017 Season Outlook

Marshall does not have to be a 100+ catch, 1,500-yard guy with the …