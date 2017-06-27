90-Man Roster Preview: Avery Moss Adds Depth At Defensive End

The New York Giants have a long history of successful defensive ends, and a reputation for using the NFL Draft to maintain a never-ending supply of pass rusher. Truth is, though, that the Giants have not drafted quality defensive end since taking Jason Pierre-Paul in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Neither Damontre Moore (Round 3, 2013) nor Owamagbe Odighizuwa (Round 3, 2015) have played up to their draft positions. Moore has bounced from team to team and is now trying to revive his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Odighizuwa finds his career in limbo. After two unproductive seasons he skipped OTAs and there is reason to believe he may not play in 2017.

Enter Avery Moss. The Giants selected the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Youngstown State defensive end in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

“Avery is really a true defensive end. You don’t see a lot of those guys these days but he’s a true defensive end that can play the run, rush the passer,” GM …