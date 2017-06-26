Vote! Where Will Odell Beckham Rank In NFL Network Top 100?

The top 10 players in the NFL Network Top 100 players list will be unveiled Monday night. We know that Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants will be on the list. But, where? Vote in the poll below and let us know where you think Beckham belongs.

Here are the players who will be included in the top 10:

For what it’s worth, here is Valentine’s View of the top 10.

Aaron Rodgers Tom Brady Khalil Mack Julio Jones Von Miller Matt Ryan Antonio Brown Odell Beckham Ezekiel Elliott Le’Veon Bell

Other Giants included in the Top 100 are Landon Collins …