Michael Strahan thinks OBJ’s ‘head is where it needs to be’

Hall of Famer and Giants Ring of Honor member, Michael Strahan, believes WR Odell Beckham Jr. has his head on straight, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
At the JustRivals.com Golf Classic Monday, Strahan said he spoke with Beckham this offseason, and thinks he did nothing wrong this offseason.
“He busts his ass,” Strahan said. “I’ve seen this kid work. I’ve talked to him this offseason. His head is where it needs to be.”
Beckham was on the hot seat for missing the Giants’ OTAs as well as QB Eli Manning’s annual Duke camp. Strahan vouched for him saying he didn’t …
