Cornerback play is expected to be one of the Giants’ strengths in 2017, as was the case during the team’s 2016 campaign. Here’s a closer look at what to expect…
Projected Starters: Eli Apple, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Janoris Jenkins
Projected Backups: Antwon Blake, Michael Hunter
Departures: Leon Hall
On the Bubble: Donte Deayon, Nigel Tribune
The Rundown
The Giants’ secondary was a point of emphasis following the 2015 season, and GM Jerry Reese wasted no time bringing in reinforcements.
He signed CB Janoris Jenkins to a five-year, $62.5 million contract. The 28-year-old wasn’t as consistent as expected in four years with the Rams, but the Giants took a risk on his untapped potential.
Another high-risk, high-reward move was to draft CB Eli Apple at No. 10 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-1, 199 pounds, Apple had an NFL-ready physique, but his technique and instincts needed work.
These two joined veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was entering his third year with the Giants. DRC was on the wrong side of 30 in 2015, but showed that his game was worthy of a starting role. The Giants also didn’t have a choice to rely on him given their lack of depth.
There were high expectations for this group to help the defense pull a full 180 in 2016. And they answered.
Jenkins lived up to the first year of his contract by proving to be a lockdown corner. In 15 games, he …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-cornerbacks-aim-to-repeat-2016-performance/238854612
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York