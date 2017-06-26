Giants’ CB coach says Janoris Jenkins ‘just keeps maturing’

The Giants’ cornerbacks coach, Tim Walton, says CB Janoris Jenkins has shown tremondous growth, per NJ.com’s Dan Duggan.
Walton previously coached Jenkins in 2013 when he was the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Joining the Giants in 2015, he was a main proponent in getting Jenkins to the Giants once he hit free agency. When they landed him, Walton was impressed by how much he improved.
“He just keeps maturing,” Walton said. “The more you play in the league and the more you’…
