Giants QB Eli Manning, 36, believes he has four or more season left in his NFL career.
While hosting the 22nd annual Manning Passing Academy with brother Peyton Manning, he was asked if could surpass Peyton’s 18 seasons in the league. He is confident it will happen.
“No doubt, no doubt,” Manning said. “Maybe [more]. You know, I take it one year at …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/eli-manning-confident-he-has-four-or-more-seasons-left-in-his-career/238857228
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York