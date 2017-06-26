90-Man Roster Preview: Can Stansly Maponga Earn Spot With Giants?

Stansly Maponga is a player the New York Giants obviously like. They have kept the 26-year-old defensive end around since signing him off the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice squad late in the 2015 season.
Does he have a future with the Giants at a position crowded with talent? Let’s take a closer look at Maponga as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Maponga spent the …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/26/15873214/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-can-stansly-maponga-earn-spot
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Adam Gettis, Atlanta Falcons, Devin Taylor, Kerry Wynn, New York Giants, Olivier Vernon, Owamagbe Odighizuwa, Romeo Okwara, Stansly Maponga