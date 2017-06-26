90-Man Roster Preview: Can Stansly Maponga Earn Spot With Giants?

Stansly Maponga is a player the New York Giants obviously like. They have kept the 26-year-old defensive end around since signing him off the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice squad late in the 2015 season.

Does he have a future with the Giants at a position crowded with talent? Let’s take a closer look at Maponga as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Maponga spent the …