90-Man Roster: Eli Manning Still The Giants QB Who Matters

An inordinate amount of attention has been paid this offseason to the quarterbacks behind Eli Manning on the New York Giants‘ roster, more than in any season in recent memory. How will third-round pick Davis Webb adapt to the NFL? How quickly will he be ready to play, and how many seasons will it be before the Giants try to make him the starter? Will the No. 2 quarterback behind Manning in 2017 be Geno Smith or Josh Johnson?

Thing is, when it comes to the 2017 Giants the quarterback that matters is the 36-year-old Manning. Over the years it has been said that it really didn’t matter who was backing up Manning â?? if the unthinkable happened and the iron man Manning finally were to succumb to a debilitating injury the Giants were toast.

Even though the Giants have acknowledged with the drafting of Webb that a Manning-less future is coming sooner rather than later, the 2017 quarterback situation for the Giants is really no different than it’s been for the last decade.

If Manning suffers a major injury, or if age really begins to rob him of the ability to make the plays the Giants will need made, the Giants’ dreams of doing something special this season will go down the drain. Think about what happened to the Oakland Raiders last season when Derek Carr got hurt, the Arizona Cardinals a couple of years ago when they lost Carson Palmer or the Dallas Cowboys when Tony Romo got hurt and Dak Prescott was still in college. Johnson or Smith could be acceptable alternatives for a game or two, but the Giants are not winning championships with either guy. Webb might one day be a franchise quarterback who can win titles, but you’re in fantasy land if you believe he will be ready to do that in 2017.

Either Manning is healthy and still the Eli who can play his best football on the biggest stages, or the Giants aren’t going to have the season they hope to have.

Let’s examine Manning’s 2016 play in greater detail and look at what we might see in 2017 as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

There were a lot of things wrong with the Giants’ offense in 2016. The running game wasn’t good enough. The play of the offensive tackles left the Giants more concerned about passing the ball quickly than passing it effectively. The tight ends didn’t give the Giants, receiving or blocking. Stuck in “11″ personnel with three wide receivers on the field most of the time, the Giants didn’t have three receivers who could consistently get open.

It can’t be a surprise, then, that many of Manning’s statistics from last season don’t look great. His touchdown …