Forum Post: Aldrick Rosas- Are the Giants really going to go with him?

Kickers are a funny position to try to fill. While every team would like to have a guy who you can lock in for 10 years and be automatic (ie- a Morten Anderson type), the reality is that kickers tend to be very year to year, similar to relief pitchers in baseball.

Even if you look at the Giants first 2 Super Bowls, neither Raul Allegre (1986) nor Matt Bahr (1990) started the season with the Giants.

A few years ago, I wrote up a post that the Giants have been a team that has developed kickers that never actually played for them, and went with a veteran kicker, only to see that young kicker go on to have very good, and in some cases Pro Bowl careers. Just to name a few- Matt Stover, Olindo Mare, Todd …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=554037#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.