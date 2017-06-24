Big Blue View Mailbag: Dwayne Harris, Donte Deayon, More Roster Questions

As the summer rolls merrily along and we wait for the July 28th opening of training camp, let’s open the Big Blue View mailbag and see what questions you currently have about the New York Giants.

Kevin Scanlon Sr. asks: Who is going into ring of honor this year and why isn’t Kyle Rote in it already? What game is the presentation?

Ed says: Kevin, that’s a good question. As of now, to my knowledge, there has been no announcement about the Giants‘ 2017 Ring of Honor. As for Rote, I really don’t know what to tell you.

Tommy Williams asks: Do you see the Giants keeping 4 corners and 6 safeties because some can play corner and are too valuable?

Ed says: Thanks for the question, Tommy. Seriously, though, you want to go into the season with one reserve cornerback? Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been going in and out of the lineup for two years with leg issues. Eli Apple missed games last year with leg issues, and finished the spring with a hamstring issue. If anything, it probably ends up being a 6-4 or 5-4 split in the other direction. Besides, I’m not sure who these safeties who can play corner are that you are talking about. Mykkele Thompson is probably the only one versatile enough right now to do both, and he is anything but a lock to make the roster.

pfunk81 asks: Since you were at minicamp, were you able to see any noticeable size difference in Donte Deayon this year compared to last year? I think most of …