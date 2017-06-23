Top 5 Individual Matchups Of Giants 2017 Season

[embedded content]

It’s one of the most dead periods in the NFL offseason. However, we’re at a point where at least some kind of football has been played by each team during OTAs and mandatory mini-camps. That makes this dead period worse because we’ve been teased with the sight of football, only for it to go away again. All we can do now is wait for training camps to open and look forward to the start of the season.

To that point, one way we can look towards the regular season is to dig into some of the most anticipated individual matchups we’ll get to see. In the video above and written below, we’ve taken a look at five of the top matchups the Giants will see in 2017.

5. Aaron Donald vs. Interior OL

There’s no better interior defender in the NFL right now than Aaron Donald. He can defend the run well enough to keep pace with the top run-stuffing tackles in the league, but he adds to it as the most dangerous pass rusher from the inside. Last season Donald was sixth among all defenders in individual pressures, per Sports Info Solutions charting from Football Outsiders, and first among interior defenders. The Giants’ strength on the …