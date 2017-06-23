New York Giants 2017 Training Camp: 11 Practices Open To Public

The New York Giants will hold 11 public practices at Quest Diagnostics Training Center during their 2017 training camp, per a schedule released Friday on the team’s web site.

The schedule for the free public practices is as follows:

Friday, July 28 â?? 11:40 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 29 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Sunday, July 30 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Tuesday, August 1 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Wednesday, August 2 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Thursday, August 3 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Friday, August 4 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Tuesday, August 8 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Wednesday, August 9 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Sunday, August 13 â?? 11:10 a.m.

Monday, August 14 â?? 10:55 a.m.

Fan Guidelines: Practice sessions will be open to the public throughout training camp (July 28-Aug. 14). Limited seating is provided alongside the practice fields. Restroom facilities, concession stands and a free kids’ …