New York Giants 2017 Training Camp: 11 Practices Open To Public

The New York Giants will hold 11 public practices at Quest Diagnostics Training Center during their 2017 training camp, per a schedule released Friday on the team’s web site.
The schedule for the free public practices is as follows:
Friday, July 28 â?? 11:40 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 29 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Sunday, July 30 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Tuesday, August 1 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Wednesday, August 2 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Thursday, August 3 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Friday, August 4 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Tuesday, August 8 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Wednesday, August 9 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Sunday, August 13 â?? 11:10 a.m.
Monday, August 14 â?? 10:55 a.m.
Fan Guidelines: Practice sessions will be open to the public throughout training camp (July 28-Aug. 14). Limited seating is provided alongside the practice fields. Restroom facilities, concession stands and a free kids’ …
